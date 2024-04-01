PDI hosts first public event

Pictured from Saturday’s event are PDI officials (left to right) Erik Miesse, John Van Houten, Tramain Hall, Emanuel “Book” Richardson, Frank Robinson, Max Walker and Jamie Sprinkle. Photo by John Coffman Photography Pictured is PDI volleyball coach Jamie Sprinkle during Saturday’s event at the former campus of Urbana University. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Pro Development Institute (PDI) by DNA Academy prep school held a public kickoff event on Saturday at the former campus of Urbana University.

Several speakers gave presentations, including former NCAA Division I men’s basketball assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson, who is leading the institution.

“We are starting a new legacy here in terms of excellence – academic and athletic,” said Richardson. “We’re going to do something special here.”

As was noted in the March 29 edition of the UDC, Richardson pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery during his tenure as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona and was incarcerated for 90 days.

The speakers discussed their vision for PDI, but did not take questions from those in attendance.

A handout noted that PDI will be for students in grades 6-13 (post-graduate) and have an accredited A-G Curriculum.

Classes the school plans to offer are noted as financial literacy, social media marketing, content creation, film and entertainment, brand management and intellectual property.

In addition, the handout mentions in-person classes with professors, tutoring services, internships and a name, image and likeness (NIL) department.

Also noted are program features like a semi-pro league, sport-specific training and that it is NCAA compliant.

The handout notes PDI will offer four sports to begin with – baseball, basketball (boys and girls), football and soccer, but boys and girls volleyball was also mentioned during Saturday’s event.

It was mentioned during Saturday’s event that PDI plans to have an official kickoff via a live web broadcast on May 15 during which questions can be asked.

Also, it was announced that a football and basketball camp will be held at PDI on June 21-23.

To view a YouTube video of Saturday’s PDI event, use this link: https://www.youtube.com/live/gfxJmxDeSNM?feature=shared