Friends of the Library celebrate National Library Week

The Friends of the Champaign County Library invites everyone to show appreciation for the library and staff by visiting the library located at 1060 Scioto St. Urbana, Ohio during National Library Week. Stop in April 9-13 and write a thank you to the staff for all that they do. Perhaps you can share a comment about what you like about the library or write a special note to a staff member for something special that they did to help you. Don’t forget to take time to explore the many services that our library provides.

Some of the services include:

-Summer Reading Club, Free technology help

-Adult Reading Club, Study Rooms and Meeting Room

-Imagine Lab, Public Computers

-Local history room, Digital downloads

-Storytime Fax and scanning services

Submitted by The Friends of the Champaign County Library