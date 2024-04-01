CCAC’s ‘Bad Art’ fundraiser returns

The celebrity artist this year is Ed Asner, the late American actor known for his trademark husky voice and his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 3. Submitted photo

Submitted story

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s artists include Tim Barhorst, State Representative; Meredith Bodey, Board of Elections; Aaron Brown, Koenig Equipment; Derrick Fetz, Mechanicsburg & Urbana Episcopal Church; Andrew Grimm, Andrew Grimm Photography; Karen Hart, First Central National Bank; Wendy Hepp, Our Kitchen Window and Winery; Steve Hess, Champaign County Commissioner; Ken Keller, V-Teck Communications; Paul Kurtz, Hemisphere Coffee; Chad Mackert, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Laura Morgan, Triad Middle School; Chris Snyder, Champaign County Municipal Court; Ronda Taylor, Champaign County Senior Center; Eric Warrick, Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Our celebrity artist this year is Ed Asner, the late American actor known for his trademark husky voice and his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and as the voice of Carl Fredricksen in the movie “Up.” This piece “Up”-themed piece, which is autographed three times, was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 3.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance.

Silver sponsor is CRSI.

Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event – www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council