WL-S boys place second at Versailles Invite

VERSAILLES – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team competed at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.

The Tigers finished 2nd out of 10 teams in the Black Division (larger schools).

Marion Local won with 138 points and WL-S was second with 108.5.

Placing first for the Tigers were Asher Knox 3,200 (10:17) and the 4×800 relay team (8:50.32) Knox, Wallen, Q. Rudolph, LaRoche.

Placing second were Joey LaRoche 3200 (10:39.75), Mark Bair Discus (140-2) and 4×400 relay ream (3:40.72) Tr. Bradley, Louden. Lauck, Q. Rudolph

Placing third were Jack Bahan 100 (11.69), Dylan King 1,600 (4:55.98), Troy Bradley 400 (52.87), 200 (23.71), Quentin Rudolph 800 (2:14.44), the 4×100 relay team 46.32 Henderson, Bahan, Reminder, Myers and the 4x200m relay team of 1:39.14 Ta. Bradley, Henderson, Lauck, Myers.

Placing fourth were Casey Boyer High Jump (5-8) and Craig Stanford Pole Vault (11-0).