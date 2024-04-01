A basket full of Easter

Kara Nease adds an egg to her Easter egg basket during the Urbana Fraternal Order of Police Easter Egg Hunt at Urbana High School on Saturday. Kara turned 1 the day before. John Coffman Photography The Urbana Police Division’s mascot “Officer Stanley” (aka: Cameron Evans) and the “Easter Bunny” (aka: Haddie Stidham) were assisted during the event by Ofc. Robbie Evans and Alayna Hackley, as they greeted youngsters and offered photo opportunities. Photo submitted by UPD Pictured from left are: Ofc. Robbie Evans, Riley DeMoss, Bree Eggleston, Michael Holland, Isaac Johnson, Paige Arnett, Stella Johnson, Peyton Mounce, Lauren Shelpman, Arianna Sounders, Catie Timm and Bryce Stambaugh. Photo submitted by UPD

Submitted story

The rain ended just in time Saturday for the Urbana Police Division’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 93, to complete its annual Easter Egg hunt for youngsters to enjoy along the hill in front of Urbana High School.

Officer Robbie Evans oversaw the program for the FOP, with help from Officers Luke Hiltibran, Keith Hurst and Kyle Myers along with Urbana High School students. The group included Ofc. Robbie Evans, Riley DeMoss, Bree Eggleston, Michael Holland, Isaac Johnson, Paige Arnett, Stella Johnson, Peyton Mounce, Lauren Shelpman, Arianna Sounders, Catie Timm and Bryce Stambaugh.

The Urbana Police Division’s mascot “Officer Stanley” (aka: Cameron Evans) and the “Easter Bunny” (aka: Haddie Stidham) were assisted during the event by Alayna Hackley as they greeted youngsters and offered photo opportunities.

The 100 youngsters who came to participate collected the 3,500 hidden eggs in no time.

Info from Urbana Police Division