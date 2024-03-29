Richardson to unveil PDI

Pictured is a PDI/DNA Prep Academy banner hanging on the north side of the student center on the former campus of Urbana University. Photo by John Coffman

Emanuel “Book” Richardson, a former longtime assistant coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball at Xavier and Arizona, has announced the establishment of his new prep school, Pro Development Institute (PDI), which is located at the former campus of Urbana University.

Richardson said his decision to create PDI stems from his belief that this endeavor will allow him to have a greater impact on young athletes than returning to college coaching.

According to ESPN, the NCAA hit Richardson with a 10-year show-cause penalty in 2022 – essentially a ban from coaching at an NCAA school – after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery during his tenure as an assistant coach at Arizona.

Richardson admitted to accepting $20,000 in bribes from athlete advisors in exchange for using his position to influence Arizona basketball players on his team to retain the services of the advisers paying the bribes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Richardson was incarcerated for 90 days and agreed to forfeit the $20,000 he received in bribes.

“I’ve asked for forgiveness from God,” said Richardson during an interview with The Athletic in 2022. “I’ve asked for forgiveness from the people who I may have hurt. I didn’t just get fired. I was ostracized. I have a scarlet letter. I have a felony. I did my 90 days and my two years probation. I just want to have an opportunity to move on with my life.”

According to a press release from the entity called PDI by DNA Prep Academy, Richardson’s prep school in Urbana will provide top-tier training, academic support and mentorship to help students excel both on and off the court.

Established in 2016, DNA Prep Academy’s campus is located in Chatsworth, California. The Los Angeles-area campus opened in 2021 and covers 16 acres in a nature setting of trails, old-growth trees and a bubbling spring.

According to its website, the California campus of “DNA Prep Academy is a private, independent, all gender day school for the development of student-artists and athletes in grades first through eighth. DNA Prep prides itself in being a diverse and inclusive campus committed to educational excellence and providing the tools that empower students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Richardson also plans to start a prep school league at the Urbana campus called PDIL, which will feature multiple teams sponsored by top-tier shoe companies.

To kick off this venture, PDI will host a public event on campus at the Grimes Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I believe that PDI and PDIL will change the game,” said Richardson, who is scheduled to be in attendance on Saturday. “These initiatives are not just about basketball; they’re about empowering young athletes to reach their full potential and achieve their goals.”