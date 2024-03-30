PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Misty and I am a 1-year-old Doberman Pinscher girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Misty and I am a 1-year-old Doberman Pinscher girl. I weigh a little over 50 pounds. I was abandoned on a back road and was afraid of people. It took over a week for me to get up the courage to go for help. Kind people took me to Barely Used Pets where I stayed for a while to get some weight back on me. A nice family adopted me and took me home. They loved me very much and said I was the best girl. But being a “Dobey” girl I became protective of my yard and I didn’t like the chickens coming into my territory. It was a heartbreaking decision for my family, but they brought me back here because they had lots of chickens. So my new home needs to be chicken-free! I will do my best to save you from everything else! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. But I can also be a quiet and dignified couch potato.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets