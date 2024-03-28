Sycamore House banquet was a success

The recent Sycamore House banquet at the River of Life Christian Center in Urbana was a success. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Sycamore House Pregnancy & Family Life Center had its banquet at the River of Life Christian Center in Urbana on March 4-5. The caterer for the meal was Beyond Catering and The Farmer’s Daughter provided desserts. Hemisphere Coffee provided excellent coffee for everyone to enjoy. Over the 2 nights, there were about 315 people in attendance.

The speakers for the event were Mark & Lisa Beair who gave a powerful testimony of how they were set free from grief and depression over an abortion early in their life. Their story led to sharing that Sycamore House will be offering a class for abortion healing starting on April 4 – a 7-week class or they always do one-on-one session.

Another announcement from the banquet is that Sycamore House is getting a Garden Sanctuary for its backyard for clients to relax and enjoy the outdoors. There will be a grand-opening celebration on Friday, June 7 at noon. They were able to get grant money from the Mental Health, Drug, & Alcohol Services Board of Champaign & Logan Counties to provide items for the Garden Sanctuary such as a swing, picnic table, a bench, plants and more.

Sycamore House is a faith-based nonprofit promoting love, hope and education to our community and beyond. To learn more, visit: sycamorehouseprc.org. We are located at 647 Bodey Circle, Urbana.

Submitted by Sycamore House