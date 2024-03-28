Mike Major to speak on sculptor J.Q.A. Ward at history museum

This photo, of the Indian Hunter sculpture at John Quincy Adams Ward’s Oak Dale Cemetery gravesite, is from the William “Bill” Whitman photography collection in the Champaign County Historical Society’s archives. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Champaign County sculptor Mike Major will speak on the work and life of 19th century sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Market St., Urbana. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Ward, born in Urbana in 1830, became known as the “Dean of American Sculpture” for his naturalistic works, including the Indian Hunter, placed in New York City’s Central Park. A replica of the sculpture, commissioned by his wife upon his passing in 1910, marks his grave at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana.

Major restored the Indian Hunter at Oak Dale Cemetery in 2018. He says that Ward got his start in sculpting as a youth in Urbana. He enjoyed sculpting small animals, figures on horseback, sawmills, and populated villages.

About the Champaign County Historical Society

The Historical Society museum collects, preserves, and interprets artifacts, documents, and other resources from Champaign County to educate current and future generations about our history.

The museum has been located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, since 1972. Originally established in 1934, the museum first housed its collection at the former location of the Champaign County Library on West Market Street, and then moved to the Nutwood Barn, south of Grimes Field on North Main Street.

The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society Museum