Clark State presents ‘SpongeBob Musical’ April 5-7

The SpongeBob Musical rehearsal is pictured with (left to right) Jeremy Moeller as Patrick Star, Bailey Compston as SpongeBob Squarepants and Emma Francis as Sandy Cheeks. Photo by Jimmy Straley/Courtesy of Clark State

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Performing Arts Center is not a pineapple under the sea, but SpongeBob Squarepants is making it his home next week.

On April 5, 6 and 7, the Clark State College Theatre Arts Program will present The SpongeBob Musical.

Based on the animated television series, the storyline follows the citizens of Bikini Bottom as they come together to save their homes from an erupting volcano.

Featuring Bailey Compston, local resident, as SpongeBob, and directed by Josh Compston, Clark State Performing Arts Center’s assistant technical director and scene shop supervisor, the show features more than 70 participants including more than 20 Clark State students, staff and alumni as cast, crew and orchestra. Theresa Lauricella, Clark State theatre arts professor and program coordinator, serves as show producer with David Weimer, former Springfield High School teacher, serving as music director.

“Creating our own colorful characters with so much versatility and variety within the Bikini Bottom world has been amazing,” said Dawson Hudson, assistant director, and Clark State theatre student who will graduate in May. “With a show that is so inclusive and bright, as well as including moments of darkness, there’s so much for everyone. It’s a beautiful show full of amazing people who work incredibly hard!”

Bailey Compston agreed, “As a transgender woman, I think it’s very important to show other transgender people that we don’t need to be afraid of embracing ourselves. I think SpongeBob perfectly sums up what it means to live freely. Knowing that I have a family here on this stage makes me feel safe and loved. I love being able to share that experience with everyone around me.”

Complete with songs by Springfield native John Legend, The SpongeBob Musical performances are April 5 at 8 p.m., April 6 at 8 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. A special student-only matinee, including a theatre tour and cast meet-and-greet, will occur on April 5 for local elementary and high schools school students.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Clark State students will receive one (1) free ticket when they show their student ID at the Clark State Performing Arts Center ticket office. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or online at https://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season/ or by calling the ticket office at 937-328-3874.

