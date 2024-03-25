Urbana, Graham, M’burg win in softball

Urbana defeated visiting Trotwood Madison, 17-1, in non-league softball on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers (1-0), Ollie Richards hurled a five-inning no-hitter, Lola Rice was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and Morgan Boyd had 3 RBI.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham beat Milton-Union, 7-3, in non-league softball on Monday.

For the Falcons (1-0), Marissa Pine earned the win, Rylee Dixon was 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and Carissa Tourney was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI.

M’burg prevails

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley was 3 for 4 with 5 RBI as Mechanicsburg downed West Jefferson, 14-3, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Indians (1-0), Addie DeLong had a home run and 3 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin earned the win and had 3 RBI and Kendall Booth had 3 RBI.

Tennis

The Urbana girls tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Tecumseh in CBC action on Monday.