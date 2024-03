ENON – Graham defeated Greenon, 8-1, in non-league baseball on Monday.

For the Falcons (1-0), Gabe Martin hurled a 1-hitter to earn the win and Hayden Vanhoose was 2 for 4 with a double.

WL-S falls

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge beat West Liberty-Salem, 3-0, in non-league baseball on Monday.