FFA NEWS: Urbana FFA competes at Indian Lake and Ashland Invitationals in preparation for state career development events

Pictured are: Sam Wilhelm, Nathan Deere, Michael Hooten, Lauren Stollings, Lola Rice, Bryce Stambaugh, Brooklyn Randall, Madison McAlexander. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA competes at Indian Lake and Ashland Invitationals in preparation for state career development events

Urbana FFA members of the Livestock judging team took part in the Indian Lake Invitational on March 13. On March 16, Urbana FFA members went to the Ashland Invitational, the groups final invitational before their state competition. Teams competed in several different judging contests. Among these were: Dairy Products, General Livestock, and Equine Management. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of at least four members, and are given an accumulative score on the three highest ratings.

The General Livestock students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have three female selection classes and two paper scenario classes. The participants at the Indian Lake Invitational were Sam Wilhelm 59th, Bryce Stambaugh 74th, Nathan Deere 89th, Lola Rice 137th, Madison McAlexander 151th, Michael Hooten 279th, Brooklyn Randall 339th, and Lauren Stollings 362nd. The team placed 14th overall.

The Dairy Cattle CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students will be challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and written class reasons. The only participant at the Indian Lake Invitational from Urbana was Ollie Richards, 144th. Their team placing was 30th overall.

In the Dairy Products Contest contestants have to identify and score milk defects. They must also ID different cheeses, calculate CMT scores on samples of milk, and identify the fat content of milk products. Finally they must take a test based on the dairy industry and trends within the industry. The participants at the Ashland Invitational from Urbana were Aaron Hernandez 3rd, Kianna Gsell 7th, Mason Farmer 29th, and John Chambers 35th. The team placed 4th overall.

As stated before, the General Livestock students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have three female selection classes and two paper scenario classes. The participants at the Ashland Invitational were Sam Wilhelm 19th,Brooklyn Randall 52nd, Lola Rice 76th, Lauren Stollings 103rd, and Michael Hooten 114th. The team placed 9th overall. We also had middle schooler Xavier Phillips participate in the General Livestock competition as an individual. He placed 183rd.

The Equine Management team evaluates horses on their confirmation, structure and ability to move. They also identify various feeds, hays, tacks and supplies used in the industry. Amari Jones 58th was the only participant from Urbana at the Ashland competition. Her team placing was 64th overall.

These were the last two invitationals for the year with the state competition up next. Students will take their results and experience from each invitational and use them as study materials to better themselves for future competitions. Best of luck to the participants at the state competition!

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter