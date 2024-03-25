Easter Egg Hunt will be held at fairgrounds on March 30

Submitted story

The 4-H Youth Board will be sponsoring the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Champaign County Fairgrounds Horse Arena on March 30 at 11 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be on site for pictures and everyone will need to gather at the bleachers near the horse arena. The Youth Board members will organize the age groups beginning at 10:45 a.m. and take those groups to their designated egg areas. Special prizes will be given to those who find a Golden Ticket in their eggs.

Please bring your own bag or basket for eggs. Following the hunt there will be tubs if you would like to recycle the eggs for next year. The youth board members, Mrs. Lensman’s class at Graham High School and ESC Head Start filled over 8,000 eggs for the hunt. The Easter Egg hunt is open to all kids ages 12 and under. Each age group (1-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-9 and 10-12) will have their own area in which they will hunt eggs.

Submitted by 4-H Extension office