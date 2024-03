On March 19, Urbana Lions Club members volunteered at The Wherehouse food pantry with the Urbana Methodist Church. Pictured are: (back row left to right) Jeff Thurman, Ben Headlee, Wayne Smith, Dennis Serie, Jeff Hendricks, Jim Vincent; (front row left to right) Carolyn Headlee, Jennifer White, Barb Keller, Cortney Porter, Melinda Vincent.

Submitted photo