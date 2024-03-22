Upcoming events: Graham HS musical this weekend, arts council anniversary tonight

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, March 22

Gloria Theatre/Live concert: Radio Gaga, 7:30 p.m.

Champaign County Arts Council 50th Anniversary celebration: at 119 Miami St from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information about the Champaign County Arts council and its 50th anniversary celebration, please call the office at 937-653-7557 or email at [email protected].

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Saturday, March 23

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Sunday, March 24

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 2 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Monday, March 25

Book fair: at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital for Med Assist program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room (Hospital Main Entrance – 3rd & 4th door on left)

Tuesday, March 26

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., at Graham Elementary School, 9464 U.S. Highway 36, St. Paris

Champaign County Republican Club meeting: 6 p.m. in the conference room at the county community building.

Wednesday March 27

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, March 29

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Urbana FOP Lodge 93 Easter Egg Hunt: At Urbana High School grassy hill, noon. Children 12 years of age and younger invited

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Monday, April 8

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Tuesday, April 9

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, April 10

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Thursday, April 11

Athletics Facilities Master Plan for the Urbana School District meeting: All community members are invited to participate in a crucial discussion regarding options for the renovation of athletic facilities and the development. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana PK-8 Elementary/Jr. High Cafeteria located at 1673 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Friday, April 12

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Paris Public Library

Monday April 15

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room