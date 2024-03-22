PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Clementine loves attention and would enliven any home. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Clementine was found as a stray kitten in St. Paris and was brought to PAWS Animal Shelter to find a forever home. She’s a very sweet, loving, and playful kitten who gets along well with the other kittens in her room. She’s in a room with a lot of nice kitten friends, so that always helps with our new kitten’s adjustment. She really likes attention and would be wonderful additions to just about any family.

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS