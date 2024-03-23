PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Vivian is a 5-year-old shepherd mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

My name is Vivian. I am a 5-year-old shepherd mix girl and I weigh 40 pounds. I was a stray girl in Champaign County and I ended up in the big house! The doggie warden really liked me and said I was a good girl. I am still confused about how I ever ended up out there on my own. It was scary and I was just glad to be back inside. The doggie warden brought me to Barely Used Pets so I can find a family to love me. I am good with the other dogs. I am a very loyal girl and would just love to have a family of my own with a soft bed and a yard to play in. I am friendly and loyal, but I am also a quiet couch potato!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets