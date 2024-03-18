FFA NEWS: Urbana teams participate at Wilmington Invitational

Pictured: Lola Rice, Madison McAlexander, Nathan Deere, Morgan Richrds, Sam Wilhelm, Lauren Stollings, Michael Hooten, Bryce Stambaugh, Amari Jones. Submitted photo

Urbana teams participate at Wilmington Invitational

Urbana FFA members took part in the Wilmington Invitational on March 6, where teams competed in several different judging contests. Among these were: Dairy Cattle, General Livestock, and Equine Management. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of at least four members, and are given an accumulative score on the three highest ratings.

The General Livestock students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have three female selection classes and two paper scenario classes. The participants were Sam Wilhelm 102nd, Nathan Deere 122nd, Bryce Stambaugh 177th, Lauren Stollings 235th, Madison McAlexander 414th, Michael Hooten 418th, and Lola Rice 420th. The team placed 29th overall.

The Equine Management team evaluates horses on their confirmation, structure and ability to move. They also identify various feeds, hays, tacks and supplies used in the industry. The only participant from Urbana was Amari Jones 106th. Her team placing was 48th overall.

The Dairy Cattle CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students will be challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and written class reasons. The only participant from Urbana was Ollie Richards 64th. Their team placing was 35th overall.

This was one of our first invitationals for the year with more to go before the state competitions. Students will take their results and experience from each invitational and use them as study materials to better themselves for future competitions.

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter