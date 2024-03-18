Champaign County Arts Council celebrates 50th anniversary with gratitude and festivity

Submitted graphic

The Champaign County Arts Council is proud to announce its 50th anniversary celebration, marking half a century of promoting art, culture, and creativity in our community.

This significant milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our volunteers, past board members, and all those who have contributed to our journey over the years. We are immensely grateful to our sponsors for their continuous support and belief in our mission. Their generosity has enabled us to enrich the lives of countless individuals through various artistic endeavors and initiatives.

To commemorate this special occasion, the Champaign County Arts Council will be hosting an open house. The event will be a celebration of art and culture; featuring live music by Jane Martin, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. We invite everyone to join us for this celebration. This is an opportunity for us to reflect on our accomplishments, express gratitude to all who have supported us, and to look forward to a future filled with even more artistic inspiration.

The open house will be held at the Champaign County Arts Council office, located at 119 Miami St from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Champaign County Arts Council and its 50th anniversary celebration, please call the office at 937-653-7557 or email at [email protected].

