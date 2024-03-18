STUDENT NEWS: Urbana student awarded Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship

Johnson Submitted photo

Urbana student awarded Ohio Soybean Council Foundation Scholarship

WORTHINGTON – The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce that Clint Johnson of Urbana, Ohio, has been awarded the $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The annual scholarship was established to honor a Battelle research science who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry.

Johnson is a junior at Ohio Wesleyan University studying chemistry and mathematics.

This is the 17th year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $640,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

“I have served on the scholarship selection committee for several years and can honestly say that this is one of the most impressive classes of winners we’ve had,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and scholarship selection committee member. “Each of these students will have a tremendous positive impact on our industry.”

-Submitted by Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF)