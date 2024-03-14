Spains mark 50th anniversary

Dave and Nancy Spain Submitted photo

Dave and Nancy Spain of North Lewisburg are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 16. They were married on March 16, 1974 at Mt. Carmel Friends Church by the Rev. Don Esch.

They are the parents of two children, Brian (Sonja) Spain and Desnee (Brad) Wolters. They also have four grandchildren: Mia, Wesley, Camden and Zakary Wolters.

The couple recently retired from being self-employed at Spain’s Service Center for 45 years. Dave is also a retired NECCD firefighter and Nancy is a retired Triad school bus driver.

To celebrate, the couple plan to take an anniversary vacation, and their children and grandchildren will be hosting a family gathering.