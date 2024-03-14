Celebrate the sun March 23

Submitted story

YELLOW SPRINGS – All are invited to join the Division of Natural Areas staff on March 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. as they celebrate the sun, its role and importance in our world. The event will be held in the nature center at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.

Some topics of discussion will be photoperiod and impacts, seasons, Serpent Mound as well as ancient people and their relationship with the sun and of course, the eclipse itself.

Event organizers will be making viewing boxes for participants to take home for use on April 8 for the eclipse. For those wishing to make a pinhole viewing box, please bring either a cereal box or a shoe box on the day of the event.

Registration is required. Please email [email protected] or call 937-537-6173 to reserve a space.

Parking is located at 2381 state Route 343 in Yellow Springs. Please follow the Bear’s Den Trail back to the nature center.

Info from Michelle Comer