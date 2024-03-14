ROAD WORK

The Champaign County Engineer, Stephen McCall, has announced that Old Troy Pike in Mad River Township will be closed to through traffic between State Route 560 and Bair Road

Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024 for approximately 8 weeks for the rehabilitation of an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge over Nettle Creek. The work is being completed by J & J Schlaegel, Inc. at a contract price of $597,878.20. Funding for this project is through the Ohio Department of Transportation and the County Engineer’s share of motor vehicle license fees and gasoline tax.