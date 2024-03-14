ODNR hosts photo contest

Fishermen, boaters, children and campers are beginning to flock to Kiser Lake State Park (pictured). Wednesday evening was a busy time at sunset as kids waded into the lake up to their knees. Temperatures topped out at 69 degrees with bright skies on Wednesday. A cold snap is set to arrive by the beginning of next week. Photo by Brenda Burns

COLUMBUS – Photo submissions are being accepted through May 3 for the 2024 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft is calling on all nature lovers, adventurers and photography buffs to get ready to showcase their love for Ohio’s beautiful state parks in the most exciting way possible – through the lens of their cameras.

“Whether you’re capturing memorable moments with loved ones, discovering hidden gems of wildlife, or showcasing the natural beauty of our state parks, this photo contest is your chance to share your story through the lens,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We’re excited to see the creativity and passion of our participants as they showcase the beauty and diversity of Ohio State Parks.”

There are five categories for participants to get creative with:

-Parks and People

-Wildlife Wonders

-Adventurers Unbound

-Scenic Landscapes

-Historic Horizons

The Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is free to enter. Contestants can submit up to five photos, one per category, that were taken on or after Jan. 1, 2023. To honor Ohio State Parks’ 75th anniversary, photo entries for the Historical Horizons category can be taken on any date.

Tyler Technologies, ODNR’s reservation management provider, is helping make this contest extra special with a set of prizes. The grand prize overall is a DJI Osmo Action Camera. There are prizes for the second and third place overall winners, too.

Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will score a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground and a camping cooking set to fuel outdoor adventures.

Enter the contest at www.discoverohiostateparks.com/ to find submission forms and contest rules. The deadline to submit photos is May 3, 2024, and winners will be notified between June 10 and June 17, 2024.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.

To learn more visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.