Taberns mark 50th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. David O. Tabern are pictured on their wedding day. Submitted photo Mr. and Mrs. David O. Tabern will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. Submitted photo

The family of David O. Tabern Jr. and Dianna (Ladd) Tabern are thrilled to be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. David and Dianna were married on March 23, 1974 at Northside Church of God in Urbana, Ohio. They were both raised in Urbana and remained in their hometown to build a life together. They have four children and seven grandchildren.

David and Dianna have worked hard together for many years to accomplish their goals, including pursuing higher education, both having achieved master’s degrees. David pursued education and went on to teach in Springfield City Schools and serve on the Urbana City Schools Board of Education for many years before retiring. Dianna became a nurse, serving at Community Hospital in Springfield for many years, before also landing in education as Director of Nursing and Campus Dean at Hondros College of Nursing.

David and Dianna have worked tirelessly to achieve their goals, including building their dream home and assuring that all four of their children graduated from college; all the while, they have gone out of their way to support friends and family in numerous ways, most especially by opening their home to loved ones who need a soft place to land. All of this they have done with the strength of their mutual belief in God and love for one another.

Congratulations on 50 wonderful years! We love you and hope to celebrate many, many more!

(Written by the Tabern children)