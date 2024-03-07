Local wrestlers set for state tournament

Graham’s Gunner Cramblett (pictured) will be seeking a Division II state title at 175 pounds this weekend. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Nolan Fraley (pictured) will be competing at 106 pounds in Division III this weekend. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Graham will be seeking its 23rd straight – and 25th overall – Division II state wrestling title this weekend in Columbus.

The Falcons won the Division II district wrestling tournament at Wilmington last Saturday and Graham had nine individual state qualifiers.

One of those qualifiers, 215-pounder Danny Hoke, had to default his match in the district finals and will be unable to compete at this weekend’s state meet.

For the Falcons, Jake Landis (106 pounds, 31-6 record), Brogan Tucker (144, 35-4), Gunner Cramblett (175, 36-4) and Chet Mannier (190, 29-7) each won the district title. Hayden Hughes (138, 26-10) placed second.

Also for the Falcons, Blaine Demarco (126, 25-14) and Bryce Kohler (165, 29-9) each placed third and Micah Krieger (132, 29-12) was fourth.

Tucker and Cramblett each claimed individual state titles last year.

Urbana’s lone state qualifier is Layne Settle (34-10), who placed fourth at 150 at the district tourney.

Division III

At the Division III district wrestling tournament at Troy last Saturday, Triad’s Awsom Mitchell (51-1) qualified for state by claiming the title at 175 pounds.

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team placed third at the Division III Central District tournament at Heath last Saturday.

For the Indians, Nolan Fraley (106, 38-5) and Ronnie Thomas (190, 43-4) each qualified for state by winning the district title.

Nigh advances

Urbana freshman Libertie Nigh will be seeking a state title at 100 pounds this weekend during the girls state wrestling tournament.

Nigh (32-4) won the regional title at Marysville last Sunday.

The state tournament will be held Ftiday through Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

For more information, go to ohsaa.org.