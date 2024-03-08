Spring Forward this weekend; Dune Part Two at Gloria Theatre

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
Friday, March 8
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Harmless Farmer Benefit Dinner: 5 p.m. at Champaign County Fairgrounds 4-H Building; free of charge
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spring Forward: Set clocks ahead 1 hour before bed tonight
Sunday, March 10
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Champaign County history trivia: Champaign County Historical Society Museum 2 p.m., friendly competition to test participants’ knowledge of Champaign County trivia. Charles Emory, a member of the Champaign County Historical Society Board, will emcee the event and award books on Champaign County history to the top contenders. The museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.
Thursday, March 14
Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park
Friday, March 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Pete Yost will present a program on the Foster Care System.
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 17
Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Friday, March 22
Gloria Theatre/Live concert: Radio Gaga, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 23
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 24
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris
Friday, May 17
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Saturday, June 22
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room