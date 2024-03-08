Spring Forward this weekend; Dune Part Two at Gloria Theatre

Friday, March 8

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Harmless Farmer Benefit Dinner: 5 p.m. at Champaign County Fairgrounds 4-H Building; free of charge

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spring Forward: Set clocks ahead 1 hour before bed tonight

Sunday, March 10

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Champaign County history trivia: Champaign County Historical Society Museum 2 p.m., friendly competition to test participants’ knowledge of Champaign County trivia. Charles Emory, a member of the Champaign County Historical Society Board, will emcee the event and award books on Champaign County history to the top contenders. The museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Thursday, March 14

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park

Friday, March 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Pete Yost will present a program on the Foster Care System.

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Gloria Theatre: Dune, Part Two, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, March 22

Gloria Theatre/Live concert: Radio Gaga, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room