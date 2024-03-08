PAWS PET OF THE WEEK

Georgie (pictured) and his sister Maddie have been fostered and are ready to adopt. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Georgie and his sister Maddie were found as stray kittens in St. Paris when they were about four months old. They were taken in by a former shelter technician at PAWS Animal Shelter, and she fostered them for four months before bringing them to PAWS to find a forever home. They were both very shy when brought in. Georgie is definitely the more outgoing, but they both like to be petted and begin purring very quickly. They have started playing and interacting with the other kittens in their room, but the siblings definitely like to lay together and get comfort from one another. They’re both very sweet and would be great additions to any family.

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS