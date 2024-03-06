St. Paris announces death of Mayor Sam Ronicker

Ronicker

ST. PARIS – The village government of St. Paris announced on Wednesday the death of Mayor Sam Ronicker.

Ronicker was elected mayor in November of 2023 and had served in office since Jan. 1, 2024. Ronicker served on the village council from January of 2022 until being elected mayor.

Ronicker had been hospitalized recently with an illness.

The village will fly its flags at half-staff at the village office, Harmon Park and the police department until sundown on Sunday, March 10 in honor of Ronicker’s life and service to the community.

Graham Local Schools will join St. Paris in flying flags at the district’s school buildings at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 10.

Ronicker was a former newspaper employee in the Springfield area who described himself as a supporter of law enforcement and a devoted family man of great faith. He was overseeing a non-profit at the time of his mayoral campaign and was known for his work with Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris-area Christian academy and boarding school for young men.

In his campaign to become mayor in 2023, Ronicker said, “In small towns like St. Paris, neighbors help neighbors and work together for the good of the community. We need to promote and celebrate community.”

St. Paris officials offered no comment regarding the process to choose Ronicker’s successor.