Upcoming events at Piatt Castle

WEST LIBERTY — Enjoy an Easter experience that has all the fun of a community Easter Egg Hunt and so much more. Our hunt invites participants to both hide and search for eggs. There is no need to bring a basket, as you will return home with a bag of Easter treats. Join us for this first free event at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Saturday, March 30 at 4:00 pm for an intergenerational experience of Historical Easter Customs.

Outside, all can enjoy an Easter egg roll like the one first played at the White House lawn when Ohioan Rutherford B. Hayes was President. Other activities include popular German and Irish Easter egg games described in the 1880s American Girls and Boys Handy Books.

Inside the historic house museum, children will be invited to make an Easter card pictured in the 19th century Handy Books and to color another from the Piatt family collection.

An exhibit of 19th and 20th century Easter cards will be on view. Families can share their own spring holiday customs and learn about spring-time stories in Piatt family celebrations.

Mac-A-Cheek Castle is located at 10051, Township Road 47, 1 mile east of West Liberty, Ohio. In case of rain, outdoor activities will be adapted for play under tents.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities (MFH) with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation and Historical Holiday Series Sponsor, Jeffrey Glebocki.

Historical Easter Customs on March 30 is the first of eight free events at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in 2024. Visit www.piattcastle.org for details including our pre-season program, Solar Perspectives held on April 5 – 8 related to the April 8 Total Solar Eclipse. It is offered in collaboration with Cincinnati Observatory and West Liberty’s Moonshade Festival. Solar Perspectives and our April 27 Arbor Day Program, Trees: Past, Present, and Future, are sponsored by The Middlefield Banking Company.

On April 13, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours from 10 – 4 on weekends. Weekdays are reserved for group tours until Memorial Day weekend when the site is open from 10-5, seven days a week through Labor Day weekend, after which it returns to the weekend schedule. Admissions from tours support the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that produces educational experiences at the historic house museum.