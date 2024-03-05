Eaton places 5th at state indoor track meet

Last Saturday, Triad’s Cayla Eaton competed in the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles at the combined D2/D3 indoor state track and field meet.

She had a 15-7 in the long jump and placed 19th overall.

Eaton came in seeded 13th in the 60-meter hurdles but after a personal-record prelim time of 9.34, she put herself into a 5th-seeded position for finals. And 5th is where she would end up on the podium after recording a 9.42 in the finals.

Eaton ends her senior year of the indoor track season with seven indoor school records: 60m dash, 60m hurdles, 400m dash, 200m dash, 4x200m relay and long jump.