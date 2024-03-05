Cox named OCCAC Softball Player of the Week

PIQUA – The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Alison Cox of Triad High School as the OCCAC Softball Player of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3, 2024.

Cox carried the Lady Chargers to a three-game sweep of St. Clair County, recording at least two hits, two RBI and a run scored in all three contests.

She opened the 2024 season scoring by smacking a grand slam early on in Game 1. The left fielder would go on to add another home run and a double to push her slugging average to 1.182.

The Lady Chargers are currently 3-0 overall.