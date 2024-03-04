Area students recognized for essays and citizenship included (left to right) Karen Baldwin, Callie Howard, Carter Titus, Joshua Porter, Hailey Blackburn, Jorden Hillman, Jessica Rooney and Teagan Setty. Submitted photo Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2024 is Rich Randall (pictured), who has taught at Graham High School for 30 years. Submitted photo

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Eighteen members and 23 guests including students, family members, teachers, and school counsellors attended.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order, proceeding with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America was led by Pat Detwiler, and the American’s Creed was led by Lynda Berube. Joanna Woodburn accompanied the singing of the National Anthem on the piano. The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution was recited, led by Regent Kim Snyder. One special guest, Barb Madrzynski, was introduced, who was attending due to her interest in learning more about the DAR organization.

Linda Fullerton read the President General’s message, which highlighted a focus on George Washington and congratulated the chapters on completing their Chapter Master Reports. Becky Shultz read the National Defense Report, which reviewed how the Navajo Indians participated in WWII as Code-Talkers; they had no problems in boot camp as Marines due to their lifestyles of hard physical exertion. They were the first All-American platoon!

Since we were meeting on President’s Day, the Regent shared trivia about Washington’s birthday and the history of celebrating President’s Day. She also encouraged all those present to learn cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Vice-Regent Linda Fullerton began her program by introducing Rich Randall, Outstanding Teacher of American History 2024, presenting him with a certificate. Mr. Randall has been a history teacher at Graham High School for 30 years. He is also wrestling coach at Miami East High School and has recently been named Three Rivers Conference Wrestling Coach of the Year.

The Vice-Regent continued with the annual awards ceremony for American History Essays and DAR Good Citizens. DAR Patriots of the American Revolution Essay Contest Chapter Winner was Jorden Hillman, from Graham High School, whose essay was on Paul Revere. Seventh grade DAR American History Essay Contest winner was Jillian Miller. Other seventh grade participants recognized were Kylie Hoewischer and Basha Batkiewicz. Eighth grade DAR American History Essay Contest winner was Callie Howard. Other eighth grade participants recognized were Karen Baldwin, Sophia Love and Madix Matesic. These students were all from Mechanicsburg Middle School. Mr. Scott Marsh accepted certificates for those students who did not attend.

Each of our county schools selects a senior student to participate in the DAR Good Citizen Essay Scholarship competition. All five candidates elected to write the optional essay. Participants recognized were Joshua Porter, Mechanicsburg High School; Hailey Blackburn, Triad High School; Jessica Rooney, Urbana High School; Teagen Setty, Graham High School; and Carter Titus, West Liberty-Salem High School. Each participant received a DAR Good Citizen lapel pin, a cash award, and a certificate. Teagen Setty’s essay was selected by the Chapter to advance to the district level. Vice-Regent Fullerton congratulated and thanked the students for their fine essays and their participation in these contests. Refreshments and a break followed.

The meeting resumed with the singing of “Happy Birthday” to Linda Fullerton. The minutes of the December and January meetings were emailed to chapter members prior to the meeting. With no additions or corrections, they will be filed as written.

The CWH Homestead House was circulated for loose change contributions. The Regent reminded everyone that we have a box for gift cards for local Veteran emergency relief and we are continuing to collect pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House. Chapter brochures are available.

Regent’s Report: The Regent reported that she has recently been elected to serve as a Trustee of the Champaign County Historical Society for the next two years.

Chapter members were encouraged to attend the Ohio State Society Conference March 22-24. Online registration is available, and the deadline is March 5. Registration is required for any workshops. Voting will be done electronically this year. This is the 125th anniversary of the State Society and costumes are encouraged for the Saturday night banquet themed “Daughters Through the Decades.”

Regent Snyder announced that we are collecting Totes brand portable umbrellas for the State Women’s Issues Purses and Pearls project; bring these to the March meeting.

Continental Congress will be in June and registration information will be available soon via email. Registration fee is the same as last year. Visit the State Member’s Website to get information about traveling with the Ohio bus trip and utilizing the group hotel reservations.

The Regent circulated a letter that members could sign in support of the Champaign Air Museum grant application to the State of Ohio. The museum includes information about the local WASP participation during WWII.

A program, “Healing Histories,” sponsored by the Black Heritage commission, was held Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Gloria. The Regent encouraged members to attend, learn from, and network with local community members.

March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Activities Building at the fairgrounds, there will be a potluck in memory of Andy Detwiler. Bring a covered dish.

The Regent asked for input to determine if an October date is good for our Chapter to sign up at the State Conference to be Docents for a Day at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead, our State Museum, and October was approved by consensus. Regent Snyder also presented another opportunity to collect plastic bottle caps to make a plastic bench, which could be done in cooperation with the Champaign Historical Society Museum. More information will be given later.

Regent Snyder asked for a motion from the floor to elect Becky Shultz to the Nominating Committee to serve along with Judi Henson and Pat Detwiler, both past regents. Lynda Berube so moved, seconded by Carol Tong; motion passed. The Regent reminded the group that terms are for two years and encouraged members to accept an office or serve as a committee chair.

There was no Vice-Regents Report. Chaplain’s Report: Lynda Berube stated that birthday cards are going out to members who are 90 years old and older.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s Report. A check was presented to the treasurer from Wreaths Across America covering sponsorships through November of 2023. Becky Shultz moved, Jeanette Enyart seconded, that our Chapter give a donation to Sycamore House for their fund-raising campaign. Motion carried. Lynda Berube moved and Janet Evans seconded that the Chapter apply to be a vendor again this year at the Black Heritage Festival June 15; motion passed.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported that the Chapter has 81 members. Four applications are on file at National.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk presented a set of four books to Registrar Tullis which she was lucky enough to find recently in her browsing in used bookstores. The titles: Rolls of Honor (Ancestor’s Index) in the Lineage Books of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Committee Reports: Jeanette Enyart reported that our Chapter achieved a total count of 4,253 Service to America hours in 2023, almost twice as many hours as needed for our annual goal.

Regent Snyder reported that scanning of documents at the CCHS museum has been paused since December 1. For Wreaths Across America, she reported that due to the BOGO event in January, about 60% of wreaths needed to cover the cemetery for 2024 have been sponsored. Pat Detwiler reported that there will be a wreath retirement event at the Matt Detwiler farm, 6501 Upper Valley Pike; the date was set for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Unfinished Business: Regent Snyder reported that at this time we need 1-2 more voting delegates for Continental Congress in June. There is a one-year membership requirement before a person can be a delegate, therefore one of our new members did not qualify. Anyone can attend, whether a delegate or not. With no further candidates volunteering, the Credentials will be filed.

New Business: None

Our next meeting will be Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Our program will be on the Foster Care system, presented by Pete Yost.

The meeting was adjourned at 3:30 p.m.

Joanna Woodburn,

Recording Secretary