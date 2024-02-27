Urbana, WL-S fall in boys sectionals

SPRINGFIELD – Tenth-seeded Chaminade Julienne defeated seventh-seeded Urbana, 61-42, in the Division II boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
UHS finishes the season at 15-9 overall and as co-champions of the CBC/KTD.
WL-S falls
CLAYTON – Tenth-seeded Waynesville beat sixth-seeded WL-S, 61-37, in the Division III boys basketball sectional Tuesday night.
For WL-S, Taran Logwood had 11 points and Brevin Louden added 7.
The Tigers finish the season at 17-6 overall and as co-champions of the OHC North.