Urbana, WL-S fall in boys sectionals

SPRINGFIELD – Tenth-seeded Chaminade Julienne defeated seventh-seeded Urbana, 61-42, in the Division II boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.

UHS finishes the season at 15-9 overall and as co-champions of the CBC/KTD.

WL-S falls

CLAYTON – Tenth-seeded Waynesville beat sixth-seeded WL-S, 61-37, in the Division III boys basketball sectional Tuesday night.

For WL-S, Taran Logwood had 11 points and Brevin Louden added 7.

The Tigers finish the season at 17-6 overall and as co-champions of the OHC North.