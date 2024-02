NEW CARLISLE – Top-seeded Urbana defeated Dayton Northridge, 58-34, in the Division II girls basketball tournament Tuesday night.

The Hillclimbers (20-5) advance to play second-seeded Hamilton Badin (16-6) on Friday at Mason.

Graham falls

TROTWOOD – Third-seeded Carroll knocked off Graham, 73-30, in the Division II girls basketball tournament Tuesday night.

The Falcons finish the season at 13-12 overall.