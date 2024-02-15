UHS cheerleaders place 8th at nationals

The Urbana High School cheerleaders (pictured) placed 8th at nationals earlier this week. Team members include Brylee Spriggs, Bri Schuler, Amarah Portis, Sydnie Hoffman, Riley Smith, Alonah Johnson, Baley Smith, Arianna Souders, Kenadi McKee, Amyah Green, Maddie Long, Mikala McClung, Raygen Wilson, Mya Mount and Addy Sebastinas. Coaches are Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Urbana High School cheerleaders are climbing to new heights.

The UHS Cheer team recently earned its first-ever bid to compete at the UCA High School Cheer Nationals in Orlando, Fla., at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The team competed in the Varsity Division II Traditional Non-Building category. After a stellar zero deduction performance on Sunday, Feb. 11, the team learned that it was in the top 8, advancing it to the finals on Monday, Feb. 12.

On the heels of another zero-deduction routine, the team earned 8th place overall in its category.

UCA High School Cheer Nationals shines a spotlight on the top teams across the country. Approximately 1,200 teams across 34 states competed.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, is the most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country.

The UHS Cheer Team and the Parent Committee wish to thank the school, the student body, businesses and community members for the generous support and encouragement as the team climbed to nationals.

Submitted by the UHS Cheer Team