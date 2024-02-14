WL-S issue to be on ‘supplemental’ ballot

Submitted story

Update from the Champaign County Board of Elections:

An issue with the March 19 primary election ballot was caught after a conversation with the Logan County Board of Elections.

For those in the West Liberty-Salem Local School District who live in Champaign County, there will be a “Supplemental” ballot for the schools’ tax levy that was accidentally left off the original ballots when they were printed.

This only affects approximately 1,900 voters in the district, but we wanted to bring this to the voters’ attention immediately after the issue was found. This means that those in the district will receive a second ballot if they are voting absentee, at early voting or on Election Day. Early voting starts Feb. 21. Those in Logan County will have this issue on their ballots.

The levy is a renewal for the purpose of constructing, remodeling, equipping and furnishing school buildings and acquiring real estate for school purposes at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2024, first due in 2025.

Ohio has a transparent, bipartisan election process and one Champaign County Board of Elections proudly upholds. The issue was found and corrected before any voters received their ballots. We will continue to update our process and procedures so this issue does not happen in the future.

This statement was issued by the Champaign County Board of Elections