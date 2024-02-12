KTH contributes for Habitat home

HFHCCO Treasurer and new President Judith Geers endorses the first installment check from KTH. Submitted photo HFHCCO is completing its 13th Habitat home in St. Paris. Pictured is the exterior. Submitted photo HFHCCO is completing its 13th Habitat home in St. Paris. The new Lush/Hahn Habitat home is named after long-time HFHCCO supporters David and Melissa Lush. Pictured is the interior. Submitted photo

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – KTH Parts Industries has announced it will donate $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) as the local affiliate completes and dedicates its 13th Habitat home in St. Paris.

The Lush/Hahn Habitat home is named after long-time HFHCCO supporters David and Melissa Lush. KTH has presented the local affiliate with a check for $5,000 and will complete the donation later in the year.

HFHCCO Board President Judith Geers and HFHCCO affiliate Executive Director Pastor Ray Branstiter accepted the donation with sincere gratitude.

Following the HFHCCO mission statement, the affiliate believes strongly all people should have decent housing.

“Providing decent housing for those in need is paramount to a healthy community,” according to a statement from HFCCO.

Info from HFHCCO