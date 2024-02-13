Federal court revokes Dicamba approval

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

Here is breaking news from the Champaign County ag sector:

I was originally going to write a paragraph on tar spot disease but the news from EPA on Dicamba trumps tar spot, at least right now.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the U.S. District Court of Tucson vacated the registrations for XtendiMax (Bayer), Enginia (BASF), and Tavium (Syngenta).

How a district court in Arizona can rule on herbicide use in soybean growing states, I’m not quite sure. And perhaps by the time this is printed from when I’m writing this on Feb. 10, we’ll have more answers. Let’s hope so.

The court basically said, EPA broke the law allowing them to be on the market. They say the agency did not post it for public comment and is required by law.

The court “acknowledges” many growers have already purchased Dicamba-tolerant soybean and cotton seed (this ruling does not affect corn) and that they may have difficulties in finding effective herbicides to protect their crops.

Suffice it to say if this ruling holds, there is nowhere enough alternative seeds or herbicide volumes to meet the demand. To accommodate this shift of tens of million acres, herbicide would need to be manufactured months to years ago and seed production would need to be ramped up one to two years prior.

Dicamba-tolerant varieties account for 45%-66% of all soybean acres. For many in high herbicide resistance areas, Dicamba represents the only post-emergent herbicide that works on local weeds.

The American Soybean Association and others are working to issue an “existing Stocks Policy.” This would allow the distribution, sales, and use of all manufactured product as of the date of the cancellation order.

What to do now? If you have purchased one of these Dicamba products, check with your retailer right away and keep the line of communication open.

Till next month, have a great February!

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].