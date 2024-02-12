Mechanicsburg has new council member

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Feb. 5 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

The council’s first order of business was the swearing in of new village council member Billy Cobbs.

Mechanicsburg Schools Superintendent Danielle Prohaska spoke to the council regarding the new levy that expires at the end of the year. According to the meeting minutes, this fixed levy was from 1990 and generated around $189,000. This levy is used for the district’s operating budget.

The council shared that the sewer department has been awarded a $10,000, 100% reimbursement grant for small tools. The 2024 Permanent Budget final version was sent to council via email and Appropriation Measure 24-01 was presented to council for approval. Total projected revenue is $4,677,870 and expenditures of $5,988,152. It was noted that several funds are appropriated above revenue in order to allow spending the full fund balance as needed. Water and sewer funds will utilize existing fund balances beyond revenue due to loans and projects, as anticipated.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck informed the council that he has contacted the village’s auditing firm to inquire about a 2-year audit or agreed upon procedures and is waiting for a response on the process and timing.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst reported to the council that letters regarding current zoning violations have gone out. He also stated that there is currently a fence dispute going on on East Sandusky Street.

Mechancisburg Police Chief David Patrick informed the council that the department will be listing three forfeited vehicles on govdeals.com for sale. The vehicles being auctioned will be a 2012 Ford Fusion, a 2005 Chevy Impala, and a 2005 Jeep Liberty.

The council then went into executive session to discuss a legal matter. It was stated afterwards that no decisions were made during the executive session.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the newsroom at [email protected]