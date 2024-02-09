WL-S claims OHC North co-title in boys hoops

Urbana’s Kayden Jacobs scores inside against visiting London Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MILFORD CENTER – West Liberty-Salem finished the regular season as co-champs of the OHC North after a 50-36 loss to co-champ Fairbanks Friday night in boys basketball.

Fairbanks led, 23-13, at the half.

For the Tigers, (15-5, 14-2), Brevin Louden had 10 points and Taran Logwood and Isaiah Reames each added 9.

The WL-S jayvee team finished the OHC season 16-0 with a 48-39 win. For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 14 points and Troy Christison and Sam Strapp each added 9

Fairbanks won the 9th grade game, 25-13.

UHS wins

Urbana defeated visiting London, 47-37, in CBC/KTD boys basketball Friday night.

The Hillclimbers led, 24-10, at the half.

UHS is now 11-7, 7-2, tied with Kenton Ridge for first place in the KTD.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham knocked off Ben Logan, 51-39, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

The Falcons are now 6-13, 2-7.

Indians fall

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern rallied to beat Mechanicsburg, 50-37, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Indians led, 23-20, at the half.

Mechanicsburg is now 3-16, 3-13.