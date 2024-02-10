PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Dean and I am an 11-week-old Aussie mix puppy boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Dean and I am an 11-week-old Aussie mix puppy boy. I weigh about 10 pounds now. My brother and I were strays down in Kentucky. A person who transports dogs to Barely Used Pets saw us and told the owner that we were good puppies and we needed to be rescued. She brought us up here to the rescue. They tell us that we have been very good boys. We get along with the other puppies here and would really like to find our forever homes and loving families!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets