Sheriff swears in 2 new deputies

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Deputy Clay W. Cordial as its newest Peace Officer. Deputy Cordial, who recently graduated from the Clark State Police Academy, hails from a distinguished law enforcement family. He was given his oath of office by Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin during a swearing in ceremony held at the sheriff’s headquarters.

Deputy Cordial will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the sheriff’s office welcomed Deputy Robert North to its ranks. Sheriff Melvin administered Deputy North’s Oath of Office in a ceremony held at sheriff’s headquarters. Deputy North recently graduated from the Clark State Police Academy. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Deputy North will continue to serve the citizens of Champaign County in the Sheriff’s Uniform Patrol Division.

Please join the sheriff’s office in welcoming the two new deputies as they begin their service to Champaign County.

