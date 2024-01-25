Pictured left to right are: Madison McAlexander, Mason Farmer, Kianna Gsell, Alex Wertz, Bryce Stambaugh, Lauren Stollings, Brooklyn Randall, Colton Teepe, Keeleigh Newkirk, Kayla Golden, Michael Hooten, Kaitlynn Holden, Megan Goings and Will Traylor. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA goes to the mission impact conference

On January 13 and 14, the Urbana FFA took a trip to the Embassy Suites Columbus-Dublin for the Mission Impact Conference.

The Mission Impact conference is actually broken down into two different conferences, the Mission Conference and the Impact Conference. The Mission conference is for 7th-10th grade members. The journey of leadership begins with self-discovery. Students at the Mission Conference explore what makes them unique and learn strategies to become a more confident and capable version of themselves. We explore values, strengths, decision-making skills and self-confidence. The Mission Conference culminates in students developing their personal mission statement. The Impact conference is for 11th and 12th grade members. Leaders make an impact on their communities that lives on long after they leave. The Impact Conference empowers students to define what their impact will be. Students will explore challenges facing their communities and strategies they can deploy to help. In addition, students will explore their values, practice innovative thinking and determine how they can inspire others. The Impact Conference culminates in students developing an Impact Plan to create change in their local community.

Fourteen students from the Urbana FFA attended the conference, departing early Saturday morning. They arrived before their first session, and participated in a total of six sessions throughout the whole conference. Each session focused on a different portion of the conferences’ missions. Through participation in this conference, members learned important lessons that will help them become successful leaders within their communities. Thanks to the Ohio FFA Association and their sponsor Ohio Corn & Wheat for offering students the opportunity to grow as leaders!

Respectfully submitted

Urbana FFA Reporter,

Kianna Gsell