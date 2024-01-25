CCAC thanks donor, asks for volunteers

The Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC) would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to AES Ohio Foundation for their generous contribution of $2,500. This invaluable support plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the Fine Arts Festival, enabling us to celebrate and promote artistic excellence within our community. AES’s commitment to fostering the arts in truly commendable, and we are sincerely appreciative of their dedication to enriching cultural experiences in Champaign County. Anyone interested in getting involved in the Champaign County Arts Council please email [email protected] or call our office 937-653-7557.

-Submitted by Marcia Callicoat

On behalf of the Champaign County Arts Council