Local clinic gives to charity

Pictured are Chelsea Shafer, Sharon Kelley, Amanda Witt, Dr. Jennifer Sertell, Holly Lemaster, Travis Gulling and Michaela Jones. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Dr. Jennifer Sertell and her staff at Sertell Chiropractic Clinic in Urbana had the privilege of presenting a check for $2,625.79 to the Columbus-based charity A Kid Again.

This children’s charity offers free local events and activities to families who have a child facing a life-threatening condition. This check was given in remembrance and honor of Katelyn Lewis, who, before her death enjoyed some of the activities that this organization made possible.

Sertell Chiropractic chooses a different charity every year for their “Give Back Movement.” When a new patient is referred to the office, they receive a consultation, exam and x-rays if needed for the total amount of $40. This fee then goes directly to the charity for that year. The clinic’s new patient benefits by being able to be seen for $40 and 100 percent of that fee goes to the charity for the year.

Pictured with Dr. Sertell and her staff are Travis Gulling, Executive Director for Southwest Ohio’s A Kid Again, and Amanda Witt, program and development manager.

Info from Sertell Chiropractic Clinic