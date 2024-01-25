Local clinic gives to charity

Dr. Jennifer Sertell and her staff at Sertell Chiropractic Clinic in Urbana had the privilege of presenting a check for $2,625.79 to the Columbus-based charity A Kid Again.
This children’s charity offers free local events and activities to families who have a child facing a life-threatening condition. This check was given in remembrance and honor of Katelyn Lewis, who, before her death enjoyed some of the activities that this organization made possible.
Sertell Chiropractic chooses a different charity every year for their “Give Back Movement.” When a new patient is referred to the office, they receive a consultation, exam and x-rays if needed for the total amount of $40. This fee then goes directly to the charity for that year. The clinic’s new patient benefits by being able to be seen for $40 and 100 percent of that fee goes to the charity for the year.
Pictured with Dr. Sertell and her staff are Travis Gulling, Executive Director for Southwest Ohio’s A Kid Again, and Amanda Witt, program and development manager.
Info from Sertell Chiropractic Clinic