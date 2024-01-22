Wingfield retires from bank’s board

Dr. Charles Wingfield has been elected Director Emeritus of the Peoples Savings Bank’s board and will continue to offer his support to the bank and its staff and management. Submitted photo

The Peoples Savings Bank recently announced the retirement of Board Chairman Dr. Charles Wingfield.

Dr. Wingfield began his service to the bank’s board in September 1987 and was elected as chairman several years later.

Brian K. Nicol, President and CEO, shared that “Dr. Wingfield’s leadership and vision, over these past 36 years, has been instrumental with the growth and financial stability of our bank which continues to this day. His advocacy for remaining a local mutual bank that serves this community, is what made Peoples prosper during his long tenure. His wisdom and strong commitment to the staff, customers, and community will be missed, but his legacy will continue for many years to come. We thank him for his service and his endearing dedication to our financial institution.”

In honor of his loyalty and time with the board, he was elected director emeritus of the bank’s board and will continue to offer his support to the bank and its staff and management.

Dr. Wingfield owns the Wingfield Animal Clinic with his wife Shirley, and he will continue his practice while enjoying his retirement from the board of directors of The Peoples Savings Bank.

Info from The Peoples Savings Bank