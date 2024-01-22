Indians win 16th straight wrestling title

The Mechanicsburg High School wrestling team won its 16th straight Ohio Heritage Conference championship on Saturday with 243 points.

Individual champions for the Indians included Nolan Fraley, Wade Naff and Ronnie Thomas.

Camryn Runyon, Connor Shultz, Colton Walborn, Carter Rockenbaugh and Shane Milledge each placed second.

Results for other teams were not reported.

Graham places 3rd

WADSWORTH – Graham wrestlers competed at the Wadsworth Grizzly Invitational on Saturday, placing third out of 22 schools.

Champions for GHS included 144 pounds Bogan Tucker and 175 Gunner Cramblett. Tucker also picked up his 100th career win.

Placing third for Graham were 106 Jake Landis, 138 Hayden Hughes and 285 Kaden Marshall.

This Saturday, the Falcons will compete in a tri-meet vs. Lakewood St. Edward and the host school Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

JH wrestling

Mechanicsburg’s junior high team placed second on Saturday. First-place finishers included Case Stillings, Kyler Aills, Hayden Smith and Cain Stryker.

Graham’s junior high squad won the 16-team Urbana Rozmus Invitational on Saturday.

Urbana placed 10th.

No other results were reported.