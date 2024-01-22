Trail Life Troop learns basic first aid skills

Members of Trail Life Troop 2011 are pictured from left: Elias Hackworth, William Herndon, Alton Hess, Mica Proudman, R.J. Comer, Isaac Proudman, Bechham Sippel; standing behind on left is Mechanicsburg Paramedic Cody Allen and on right is Mechanicsburg Paramedic Steve Castle. Submitted photo

MECHANICSBURG – On Saturday morning, Jan. 20, the Mechanicsburg Fire Department EMS crew assisted the “Trail Life Troop 2011” with their monthly “hit the trail outing.”

The January outing consisted of training in first aid along with understanding basic 911 etiquette and operations. The Trail Life group, which is based in nearby Cable, is part of a youth group from the Mount Carmel Friends Church. It is a group that uses the Biblical story of “The Good Samaritan” as their mission platform.

The Biblical story is taken from Saint Luke’s Gospel chapter 10 verses 25 thru 37 that illustrates human compassion and the need to help others in need.

Learning topics included bleeding control with bandaging, choking, hands only CPR and how to speak with 911 operators. All participants showed enthusiasm and a genuine interest in learning new skills that could help save a life.

Steve Castle

Asst. Fire Chief/EMS Coordinator

Mechanicsburg Fire Department